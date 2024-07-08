Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,917 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

