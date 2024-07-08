Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,265 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,455,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

