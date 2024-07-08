Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,054,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

