Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Ennis worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

