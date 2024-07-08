Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,467 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

RYI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $649.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other Ryerson news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

