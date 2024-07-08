Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

NYSE CCI opened at $96.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

