Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

