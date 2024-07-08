Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

