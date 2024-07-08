Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $392,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

