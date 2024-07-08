Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

