First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.