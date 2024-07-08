Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

