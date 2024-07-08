Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 778,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 789,965 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 630,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGMU stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

