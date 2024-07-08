iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IHI opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.