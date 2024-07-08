Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,996,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.