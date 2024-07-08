Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,964 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,651,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,883 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 991,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CGCP opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

