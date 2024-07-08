Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

