Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pool by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $299.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.89. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $298.07 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.