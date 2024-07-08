Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $13,005,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 495,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 443,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

