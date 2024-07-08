Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.9% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,714,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,806,000 after buying an additional 139,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,890,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

