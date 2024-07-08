Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

