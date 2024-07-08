Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $452.01 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

