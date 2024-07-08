Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,001 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

