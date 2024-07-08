Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

