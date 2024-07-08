Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,039 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,948,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $11,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,017,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

