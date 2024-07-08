Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after purchasing an additional 837,620 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

