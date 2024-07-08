Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,118 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,435,000. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,997,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $85.74 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

