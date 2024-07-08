Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $419,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.