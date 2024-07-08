Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

