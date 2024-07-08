First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $931,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

