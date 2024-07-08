Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s 4th Largest Position

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 481,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,400,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 370.0% in the third quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 51.0% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 15.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 63.2% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.