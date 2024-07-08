Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

