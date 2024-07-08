Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

