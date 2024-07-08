Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

