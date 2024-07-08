Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HP by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 2,064,869 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.63 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

