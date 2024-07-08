Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

