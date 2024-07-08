Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

