Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,128 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

