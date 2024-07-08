Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.43. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.