Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

