Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.