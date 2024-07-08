Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

