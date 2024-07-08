Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG stock opened at $190.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

