Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,692.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,703.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,584.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,241.05 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,842.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

