Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

