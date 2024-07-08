Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

