Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

