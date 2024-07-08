Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

CBRE opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

