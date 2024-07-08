Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

