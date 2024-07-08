7,551 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

